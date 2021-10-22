Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.04.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$6.12 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

