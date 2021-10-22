Critical Contrast: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) versus SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($2.08) -7.66 SpringWorks Therapeutics $35.00 million 80.23 -$45.57 million ($1.05) -54.44

SpringWorks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -22.25% -20.08% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -18.73% -18.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 13 0 2.81 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.23, indicating a potential upside of 127.29%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.56%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin -blmf, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Nirogacestat + teclistamab, which is in clinical stage that targets BCMA and CD3; Nirogacestat + elranatamab; Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for allogeneic BCMA CAR T cell therapy; Mirdametinib that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology; and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.