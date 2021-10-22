Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.31.

TSE CNQ opened at C$52.39 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$53.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

