Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$40.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.42.

Shares of CCO opened at C$32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -565.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.88. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$33.92.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.1103006 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

