Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.43. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The stock has a market cap of C$924.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

