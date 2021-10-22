Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $196.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

