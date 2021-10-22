Uber Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,155 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,365 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

