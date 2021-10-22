Avangrid, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

