National Bank Financial Comments on AutoCanada Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.56.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$45.95 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$19.75 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

