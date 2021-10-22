Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

