BMO Capital Markets Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.32.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET opened at C$13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.61. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.35.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.