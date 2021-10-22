Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.28.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.77. The company has a market cap of C$41.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.4828582 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.