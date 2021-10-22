TD Securities Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$57.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOY. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.64.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$42.25 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.69.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

