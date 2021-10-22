Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

ANGN opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.