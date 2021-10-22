Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thales presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of THLLY opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

