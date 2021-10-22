Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €25.00 at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.
Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.80.
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
