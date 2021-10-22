Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €25.00 at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.80.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

