Contrasting First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $29.77 million 4.68 -$36.65 million $0.35 13.23 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.55 -$35.45 million $0.03 829.33

Logan Ridge Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 108.62% 6.50% 3.25% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

