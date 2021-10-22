F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FSTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

FSTX stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

