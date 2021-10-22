The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.45

Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.45 and traded as high as $29.75. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 12,805 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in The First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.