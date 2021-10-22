Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading Up 1.8%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79). 3,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.36. The company has a market cap of £174 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.