Analysts Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Million

Analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post sales of $4.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 402.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $16.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 million to $17.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.66 million, with estimates ranging from $24.83 million to $27.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

BLNK stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 3.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 215,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 52.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

