Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 78,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 138.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

