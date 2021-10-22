Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €105.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.78 ($139.74).

SIX2 opened at €149.60 ($176.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.84. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

