Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €105.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.78 ($139.74).

SIX2 opened at €149.60 ($176.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.84. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.