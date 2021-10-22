Brokers Set Expectations for Cano Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cano Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CANO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NYSE:CANO opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $423,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 over the last quarter.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

