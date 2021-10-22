JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €106.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DG. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.81 ($123.31).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG opened at €91.26 ($107.36) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.20. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.