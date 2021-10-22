Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €681.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €681.00 ($801.18) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €786.83 ($925.69).

EPA KER opened at €643.60 ($757.18) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €671.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

