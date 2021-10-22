Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.84) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

