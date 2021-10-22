William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LOCO opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

