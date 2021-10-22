Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Clearwater Analytics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWAN. DA Davidson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of CWAN opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

