Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 197.57 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,725 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.