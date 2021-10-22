Head-To-Head Survey: First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

This table compares First High-School Education Group and TAL Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.34 $11.71 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.70 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -25.74

First High-School Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group -2.58% -3.13% -1.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First High-School Education Group and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAL Education Group 5 7 3 0 1.87

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.52%. TAL Education Group has a consensus target price of $48.58, indicating a potential upside of 893.55%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than First High-School Education Group.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats TAL Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.