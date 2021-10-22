Comparing Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 2 4 0 2.43 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 33.35% 7.59% 3.04% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.68 billion 5.60 $782.46 million $0.64 23.59 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

