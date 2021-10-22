All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) & Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Head to Head Survey

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Isos Acquisition and All For One Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Isos Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.48%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isos Acquisition and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 162.52 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than All For One Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

