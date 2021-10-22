UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €53.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.99 ($57.64).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.