Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.