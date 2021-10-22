Cormark Raises Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$13.75

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Tuesday. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$7.41 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.