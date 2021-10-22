Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.25 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

