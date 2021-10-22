UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.29 ($70.93).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €56.22 ($66.14) on Monday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

