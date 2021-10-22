Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.74 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%.

ITCB opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.07. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4316 per share. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

