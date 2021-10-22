Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

