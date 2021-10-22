Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $569.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

