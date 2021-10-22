Endurance Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Quiet Period Set To End on October 25th

Endurance Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EDNCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 25th. Endurance Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Endurance Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EDNCU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Endurance Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

