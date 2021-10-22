PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PrairieSky Royalty traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 246333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.40.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSK. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 50.16.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

