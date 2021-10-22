On Holding AG’s Quiet Period To End on October 25th (NYSE:ONON)

ON’s (NYSE:ONON) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. ON had issued 31,100,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $746,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NYSE:ONON opened at $33.71 on Friday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

