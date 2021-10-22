SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SFL by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 85,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

