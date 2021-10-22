CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.25% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 12,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 221,071 shares of company stock worth $1,728,248 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 24.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.