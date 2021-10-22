CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.25% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.
In related news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 12,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 221,071 shares of company stock worth $1,728,248 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
