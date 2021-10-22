Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 32.27 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.71. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other news, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 81,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

