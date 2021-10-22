Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Sell

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

