Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00. The stock traded as high as C$18.64 and last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 13377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.53.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

