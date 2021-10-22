North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $17.26. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 152 shares.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $499.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

About North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

